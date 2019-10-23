Georgia Pacific machines shutdown, 230 workers spend last days at the mill this week

CROSSETT, Ark. (10/22/19) — Georgia Pacific in Crossett continues its round of layoffs. This week, approximately 230 workers will be permanently departing the plant.

The employees are signing their paperwork and turning in their badges. Those that are still left said things aren’t the same.

“Things are starting to hit home because the equipment is starting to shutdown,” Donald Stafford said.” It’s been shutdown for over a week. Things are quiet and equipment is being isolated to run no more.”

The mill’s board machines, one extrusion line, utilities, pulp and bleach, woodyard and other support areas were shutdown last week.

Stafford was a supervisor for the bleach board operations. Just this morning, employees on the C3 board machine completed their last day.

“When I kicked the crew off this morning and just like now through teary eyes, I told them I appreciated everything they’ve done,” Stafford said.

He was also affected by the shutdown but signed an extension until March 31 to be a part of the decommissioning team. Other employees have signed extensions until the end of the year to help clean.

Of the over 500 workers affected by the shutdown, Georgia Pacific officials said over 20 were retained to work in other departments at the mill.

Most of Stafford’s employees opted to leave the Crossett plant. He had over 100 workers in his department, saying there were more than 60 C3 board machine employees, approximately 50 C2 board machine employees and there was a number of mechanics, engineers and supervisors, many of which he said have been able to find work elsewhere.

“All of them except one has a job,” he said. “Either that or they’ve retired.”

Many are as close as El Dorado, McGehee and Monroe. Others have accepted positions in areas such as Pine Bluff and Texarkana. Others have found work in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and even North Dakota.

“There’s opportunities out there, it’s a matter of whether you’re in a position to not mind uprooting your family and leaving,” he said.

Stafford has worked with the mill for 38 years. Despite the announcement of the layoffs and an unpredictable future of what’s to come, Stafford decided it was best to sign an extension a little while longer due so that he can continue to care for parents.

Georgia Pacific officials said they don’t keep track of the number of employees that have gained employment elsewhere, though there are many still seeking opportunities.

“We held a job fair and other events to assist those displaced workers as much as would,” the plant issued in a statement.

Stafford doesn’t know what he’s going to do after his extension is complete. He said he’s encouraging himself and others still searching for a job to just keep the faith.

“Don’t give up hope. Keep your head up. Keep looking. Keep searching but seek God,” he said.

The community is still seeking God for direction every Tuesday at Centennial Park. Organizers said the prayer service is more than just about the layoffs.

“It was never about the mill shutting down operations, it was about a community coming together and being who we are.”

The layoffs began in September and there were workers that completed their last days just last week.

Officials didn’t have the number of people who have departed since then before the story aired.

At the end of this week, approximately 660 employees will remain employed at Georgia Pacific Crossett Paper Operations. Officials said the plant will continue to see personnel periodically depart throughout the end of the year.