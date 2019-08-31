Gatehouse to close two Arkansas newspapers next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas newspapers are scheduled to shut down next week.

The Stuttgart Daily Leader and the Helena-West Helena World each report they will publish their final editions on Sept. 6, then be closed by Gatehouse Media.

Gatehouse regional vice president Matt Guthrie says the company “is enthusiastically working with an interested party” for possible sale of the Stuttgart newspaper and will work with anyone interested in the Helena-West Helena publication.

Gatehouse Media earlier this month announced plans to purchase USA Today owner Gannett in an estimated $1.4 billion deal.

Last week it was reported Gatehouse has laid off more than two dozen journalists and other workers at 10 newspapers it owns across the nation.

Gatehouse publishes 154 daily newspapers, most in small- and mid-sized towns.