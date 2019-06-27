Future Arkansas teacher wins $100,000 lottery prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (6/27/19) Today a North Little Rock woman, who dreams of receiving her teaching certification and making a positive impact in the lives of today’s youth, claimed a lottery prize worth $100,000 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center.

Amanda Anderson’s win came from playing the lottery’s instant-ticket game, Double-Sided Dollars. Anderson purchased the ticket from the Tobacco Superstore #29, 3807 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock on June 26.

“Thank goodness! My family really needed this,” said Anderson when she discovered she had won Wednesday.

“How do you know it’s real?” said Anderson’s mother, Mary when she told her that she had won the lottery prize. “I didn’t believe my daughter until I saw those zeros. She’s been playing the lottery since the Arkansas Lottery started in 2009,” Mary added. “I had a feeling that she would win big soon.”

Anderson plans to pay bills, help her family, and complete her teaching certification with her winnings. She wants to become a public-school teacher.

“I love teaching, and I hope that I’m able to get a teaching position in the fall,” said Anderson. “I would love to teach anywhere in the state of Arkansas.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.