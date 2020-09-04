Free Covid-19 testing at MCSA brings out over 150 people

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 150 were tested for the coronavirus at the Medical Center of South Arkansas Wednesday.

MCSA partnered with UAMS who administered the tests. Anyone over the age of 16 who wanted to get tested was allowed that opporunity.

The event started at 10 a.m. and people were already in line around 7 a.m. in an attempt to beat the crowd.

With cases on the rise and many without the means to get tested, hospital officials said bringing this free drive-through clinic to El Dorado was the best thing to do.

“It was free. It was paid for by UAMS. You know we have a lot of people that don’t have insurance and they couldn’t come through our clinic without doctors orders so it really helped them out a lot.”