Four reported shooting incidents in El Dorado Sunday morning, two people injured

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a busy Sunday morning for the El Dorado Police Department with there being at least five reported occurrences of violence happening in the town.

Currently, there are two people in the hospital including a teenage male. Two men are in custody facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of East 19th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard regarding gunshots being fired around 2 a.m. on December 27.

When they arrived, a large party was dispersing from the activities building at the Union County Fairgrounds.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the Exxon gas station at Northwest Avenue and 19th Street regarding a large fight.

After clearing the parking lot of the gas station, officers were called to the area of Bruster Street and East Hillsboro Street around 2:30 a.m. regarding a fight that resulted in gunshots being fired.

While heading to that location, officers were notified of a gunshot victim arriving in a personal vehicle at the Medical Center of South Arkansas Emergency Room and a large amount of people were starting to arrive on the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they were notified that Brandon Gray, 33, had been shot during an altercation at Southern Classic Chicken on East Hillsboro Street.

Shortly after, a female called 911 saying that there was a vehicle following her that was shooting at her vehicle while she was driving down East Center Street.

The female caller stated that her 16-year-old brother had been struck by one of the bullets and he was unresponsive.

The caller advised that she was driving to the emergency room but a tire on her vehicle went flat so she pulled into O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

Officers responded to the auto store and the juvenile was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Both shooting victims were airlifted to hospitalsin Little Rock. Both victims were listed as being in critical but in stable condition.

Bobby Ford

Investigators have made two arrests.

Bobby R. Ford, 39, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and an Enhanced Penalty for committing a Felony with a Firearm.

Benjamin D. Carter, III, was arrested on charges of Battery 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, Terroristic Act, Aggravated Assault-3 Counts, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, and Enhanced Penalty for committing a Felony with a Firearm, and another Enhanced Penalty for Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity.

Benjamin Carter III

Arrest warrants are being sought for other persons that were involved in the altercations.

If anyone had information on these incidents, please contact Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

All calls will be kept confidential.