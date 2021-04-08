Fort Smith police investigate homicide, one suspect being questioned

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are investigating after a shooting call in the 1700 block of Brazil early Tuesday.

Officers reportedly located a deceased female victim in what appears to be a homicide.

Police identified and located a suspect, who is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

