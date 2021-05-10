Fort Smith motorcyclist dies in crash during Steel Horse Rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 63-year-old man driving a motorcycle died in a wreck on Saturday, May 8, during the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith.

According to a fatal accident summary from Arkansas State Police, William Joseph Hanson, of Fort Smith, was killed when his 2006 Harley Davidson struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck that pulled out of the parking lot at 6810 Rogers Avenue at around 9:37 p.m.

According to the report, Hanson was traveling eastbound on Arkansas Highway 22 at the time of the accident. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified by police as a 25-year-old male. According to Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell, alcohol was not a factor.

Mitchell said the accident did not occur at the Steel Horse Rally but on the other side of town. He said he believed Hanson was on his way home from the rally, however.

The charity motorcycle event was held in downtown Fort Smith on May 7th & 8th.

According to ASP, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.