FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Arkansas cities were ranked among the top 15 cities in the United States for neediness, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities based on 28 metrics that included child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

Fort Smith was ranked 12th and Little Rock was ninth, according to the study.

Detroit was considered the neediest city, having the third-highest child poverty rate and second-highest adult poverty rate.

Fort Smith had the worst ranking for health and safety and had the third-highest insecurity rate, WalletHub said.

Little Rock was ranked as the 16th-worst for economic well-being and 17th-worst for health and safety.

