Former State Senator Eddie Joe Williams announces candidacy for Arkansas Secretary of State

CABOT, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Former Republican State Senator Eddie Joe Williams has announced his candidacy for Arkansas Secretary of State.

Williams has held various leadership positions at the local, state and federal levels. He was also appointed by President Donald Trump to serve in his administration to represent the White House on energy issues.

He was first elected to the AR state senate in 2010 and was the first elected Republican Majority leader since reconstruction. He served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs. He also served on the Governor’s Transformation Team to further efforts to reduce the size of state agencies.

In a statement regarding his feelings serving the people of Arkansas, Williams stated “My commitment to you, the voter, is to make sure our elections are fair, honest and always transparent. I promise when you walk into the Capitol, you will be greeted with a warm and welcoming smile, because we will be working for you, the owner of the Capitol.”