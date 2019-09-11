Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — (9/11/19) Former Razorback star quarterback, Ryan Mallett has been arrested.

Mallett is accused of driving while intoxicated. His BAC level was .08.

He was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Springdale near the intersection of New Hope Road and AR-112, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department.

Mallett was cooperative with police, Taylor said.

He is being booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.