Former Razorback Darren McFadden sentenced to jail time in Whataburger DWI case

Arkansas News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

MCKINNEY, Tex. (KNWA) — Former Razorback Darren McFadden was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges related to a drunk-driving case at a Whataburger in Texas.

On January 21, 2019, the College Football Hall of Fame inductee was charged with resisting arrest and DWI after employees at a Whataburger in McKinney called to report a man who was asleep in the drive-thru, according to a police report.

McFadden was sentenced to four days jail time after pleading guilty at a courthouse in Collin County, Texas on February 14, according to court records.

He has since been released.

