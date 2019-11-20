Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton to Host Domestic Policy Conference in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – (11/20/19) Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will host “Economic Inclusion and Growth: The Way Forward,” a conference on domestic economic policy at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. The meeting will include announcements of new commitments designed to support entrepreneurship, spur economic development, and improve financial health of underserved communities, continuing CDFI’s impact.

The conference will emphasize the need for a collective effort to drive action and help financial growth partners scale impact, address the income gap and racial wealth disparities, and better support underserved communities, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. In addition to remarks by President Clinton and Secretary Clinton, the conference will include a series of panel discussions and networking events with CDFI leadership, leading impact investors, mayors, community organizations, and former Clinton administration officials.

The conference is being held as the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund marks the 25th anniversary of its creation, among other important economic milestones from the Clinton administration, including the development of Rural Empowerment Zones, establishment of the New Market Tax Credit, and more. Together with state and local municipalities, nonprofits, and the philanthropic and private sectors, these Clinton administration priorities were key in unlocking economic opportunity by focusing on efforts to address income inequality and creating an era of broad-based economic growth.

