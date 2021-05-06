Former Junction City School District employee under investigation for alleged misconduct

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — 5/6/21 — A former employee with the Junction City School District in Arkansas is under investigation for alleged misconduct.

According to Superintendent Robby Lowe, the former employee was a maintenance worker at the district.

There were multiple parents who had “concerns” regarding an incident allegedly involving this employee. One of the parents notified the district about it on April 26.

According to Lowe, the parents claimed that the employee was involved in inappropriate interactions with a student. Lowe said the interactions weren’t physical and couldn’t elaborate any further.

Following the compliant, Lowe said the district took immediate action to file the claim with law enforcement and interview the students and other employees.

The suspected worker in question was place on administrative leave that same day and officially resigned from his position on April 29.

Lowe declined to comment any further, by law, pending the results of the investigation.

We were also able to confirm this employee currently holds a public office in Junction City, LA.

We reached out to Mayor Charles Hogue and he said the employee hasn’t resigned from city position.

He also stated the city doesn’t have any oversight over this employee therefore can not make any terminations or suspensions.

Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is investigating the alleged incident. Public Information Officer Bill Sadler declined to comment on the details of the case.

We also contacted the Union County prosecuting attorney’s office to determine if official charges had been filed against the former school district employee.

Prosecuting Attorney for the 13th Judicial District Jeffrey Rogers was out of the office and we were told he would return on Friday.

This is a developing story.