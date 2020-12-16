Former Hope Landing client fulfills other’s dreams, raises money for kids with different abilities to enjoy MAD on Ice

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice has been open now for almost a month but this is the first time anyone on wheels has had an opportunity to join in on the fun.

This is all thanks to 21-year-old Madison Livingston. She made it happen for kids who are enrolled at Hope Landing by raising over $1200 for them to have three private sessions this week on the ice.

Photo courtesy: Murphy Arts District

“I’m really excited to give them the ability to skate,” Livingston said.

Livingston was born with cerebral palsy and was the very first client Hope Landing had when the non-profit first opened in 2005.

She aged out of the program in August but found a way to give her friends something special because she loves to help others.

“She wanted to give back to the kids because at Hope Landing we want to focus on the kids abilities and not their disabilities. So, we are always looking for ways to showcase their abilities and make them have the opportunity that every other child would have,” President of Hope Landing, Kristi Lowery said.

“It’s just another way that children with disabilities can be normal children and do the things that other children would do.”

It wasn’t Livingston’s first time on the ice but she’s made dreams come true for about 50 kids.

On Tuesday night kids in wheelchairs enjoyed the ice while other clients at Hope Landing will participate in the fun on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you would like to help these children continue having private session throughout the remainder of the season, you can contact Hope Landing.

MAD on Ice welcomes anyone with a disability. The ice skating rink is wheelchair accessible but for manual chairs only. There are also skate aids if needed.

Wheelchair users must be able to have full control of their wheelchair or be accompanied on the ice by a companion. Skate monitors are on hand if necessary.

To learn more information about MAD on ice you can visit their website.