Former El Dorado police officer arrested after resigning

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A former El Dorado police officer has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to a press release issued by the El Dorado Police Department, they received an internal report that an officer employed by the department had allegedly engaged in criminal activity.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched.

Aaron T. Smith

During the course of the investigation, former officer Aaron T. Smith resigned from the department.

Based on evidence gathered, an arrest warrant was obtained and Smith was arrested for Theft of Property, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Abuse of Public Trust.