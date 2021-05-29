Former Danville teacher charged with over 30 counts of computer child porn

CONWAY, Arm (KTVE/KARD) — After an investigation involving child porn, a former Danville teacher was arrested by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office on May 28, 2021.

Ryan James Smith, 32, is charged with 35 counts of computer child pornography. Smith is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center. He is awaiting his first court appearance.

According to KARK, the Danville School District addressed the arrest in a statement that can be found on the district website. The statement mentioned that Smith was employed from July 2017 to July 2020 and that there will be no further comments as they work with officials on the matter.

For now, the investigation is in progress.