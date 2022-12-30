Due in federal court in February for sentencing on wire and tax fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.

Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday by Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit Court for contempt for back child support and other expenses after his June 2011 divorce.

In the divorce, Hutchinson had been assigned $10,500 a month in child support for his two children and other expenses, including health insurance and college tuition. His former wife filed for contempt in March 2021.

The $524,000 requirement for release from jail is not the total due, with an additional $105.897.78 due “immediately” per the judge’s order.

Hutchinson, son of former Sen. Tim Hutchinson and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, is due in federal court on Feb. 3 for sentencing after pleading guilty in 2019 to tax fraud. He also pleaded guilty the same year in Missouri federal court for bribery.

Hutchinson resigned as a state senator after his 2018 federal grand jury indictment. Records show Hutchinson resigned his law license to the state bar in 2019.