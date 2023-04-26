BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) will formally announce his plans to run for president in 2024 Wednesday morning.

Hutchinson is set to roll out his presidential campaign on the Square in downtown Bentonville, a place that he says is important to him.

Following his time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hutchinson served two terms as the governor of Arkansas, calling it the “highest honor of his public life.”

Hutchinson will join Republicans on the ballot, including former President Donald Trump. In a sit-down interview, he said that he feels he has a better shot to win the general election.

Since his initial announcement on ABC’s “This Week,” Hutchinson has received lack of support from some in his party. The Saline County Republican Committee announced their position against the former governor by “not recommending” him for the upcoming presidential run.

The organization said their decision was based on Hutchinson’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his failure to support various bills during his time as governor.

Hutchinson is scheduled to make his announcement at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.