CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, a forest fire engulfed approximately 80 acres of pine tree land in Ashley County.

The Crossett Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire in flames near Waterwell Street. Upon arrival, CFD ruled the fire as a wild land fire that made it way to burn in a ditch.

CFD called in West Crossett Fire Department, Unity Frost Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Arkansas Forestry Commission to assist in containing the fire.

Fire Chief Bo Higginbotham said, “When we arrived on the scene, we found out it was a wildland fire that started in a ditch. I think we ended up with at least ten to twelve fire apparatuses there, and around thirty firefighters.”

Once the fire was properly contained, Arkansas Forestry Commission plowed a fire line around the burn area to prevent further spreading.











Crossett Fire Department is asking residents to continue to stay aware of dry conditions.

UPDATE: A burn ban is now in effect for Ashley County.

To stay up to date with the burn ban that is now in effect, click here.