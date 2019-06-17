Flood victims are finally able to return to their homes

(KARK) - (6/17/19) Sandbags are still around while the victims return to clean up their homes

The clean up process is just now getting started.

One victim, Brenda Elliot says, "It's just been a lot. It's stressful, nerve racking, you have to just walk off and cry."

Piles of wood and debris are scattered in her front yard.

There are dumpsters filled with the items that used to be in her home.

