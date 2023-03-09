MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Trumann Police say a camera that reads license plates helped them arrest a man and woman wanted in connection to a manslaughter case in South Carolina.

Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman said Tuesday they received a notification from their Flock camera system regarding a vehicle from South Carolina that was wanted for warrants.

Redman said the vehicle was stopped and officers with the Trumann Police Department, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas Department of Corrections took 19-year-old Anthony Howard and 37-year-old Grace Smith into custody.

Car spotted by Flock camera in Trumann (Courtesy: Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office)

Howard, of Williamston, South Carolina, was wanted on a manslaughter/voluntary manslaughter charge from Anderson County, South Carolina.

Smith, of Piedmont, South Carolina, had a warrant for discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Trumann Police said they found a 12 gauge shotgun in their car.

Howard and Smith are being held in the Poinsett County Jail pending extradition.