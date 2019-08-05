Flashing Red, Kids Ahead campaign reminds drivers of school bus safety

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/05/19) — It’s that time of the year again where motorists will be sharing the roads with school buses. The Arkansas Department of Education wants to make sure those behind the wheel are reminded of the laws that are in the books.

The ADE just kicked off their 7th annual Flashing Red, Kids Ahead campaign. This one-month campaign reminds drivers that it is illegal to pass stopped school buses when the red lights are flashing.

Drivers are given a warning 200 yards in advance with yellow lights. These lights alert drivers that a stop is getting ready to happen.

“Each day approximately 350,000 Arkansas students ride school buses,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in an ADE press release. “The number of instances of Arkansas motorists illegally passing school buses in one day is slamming.”

According to the release, Arkansas school bus drivers reported 884 instances of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses in one day. Twelve of those instances occurred on the right side of the bus, where students enter and leave the bus.

John Thompson, Transportation Director at the El Dorado School District, was a bus driver for six years and saw motorists avoid the law, frequently.

“I’ve had drivers go around in school parking lots, highways, city intersections,” Thompson said. “I’ve had them go through at all of those different spots.”

The most common he says are on the highways. Stopping for flashing red lights includes two lane and four lane highways in all directions, even those with a middle turning lane.

“School buses have been on the roads for many, many years and you would think that the population will know what the red lights mean,” Thompson.

In case a motorists forgets, police will remind you. A ticket for violation of the law could result in up to $1,000 fine, a suspended driver’s license or having to complete up to 400 hours of community service.