LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is kicking off this year’s legislative session with his last state of the state speech, as he and legislative leaders hope to keep the focus on crafting this year’s budget. The session begins Monday with Hutchinson’s address to House and Senate members. Hutchinson’s $6 billion proposed budget is the top item on the agenda, but there could be efforts to take up non-budget items. That includes a renewed push to enact a cut back on the number of abortions happening in the state. A GOP lawmaker wants to model an Arkansas law after one in neighboring Texas that leaves enforcement up to private citizens.