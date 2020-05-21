First Church of God rewards Crossett food and transportation workers with gift cards for continuing services to students during the pandemic

CROSSETT, Ark. (05/20/20) — Crossett School District cafeteria workers and bus drivers have been working during the pandemic to feed students and now they’re being rewarded with a meal of their own.

“It’s really awesome,” Manager of Crossett High School’s cafeteria, Lynette Gonzalez said. “I’ve seen a lot of smiles come on my girls faces that made me feel really good.”

The First Church of God partnered with Fiesta Linda to hand out 100 gift cards worth $25 each. School officials said the employees have prepared and delivered more than 108,000 meals since school shutdown in March.

This act of kindness is the church’s way of just saying thanks to the unsung heroes.

“We figured we needed to recognize these people that have continued to work so hard and put themselves in jeopardy to feed our kids,” Pastor Mike Neal said.

Meals were packaged in a box and contained food items for five breakfast meals and five lunch meals. Bus drivers ran all of their regular bus routes and another six additional locations to drop off the food.

Director of Dining Services, Karen Ashford, said there was a huge need for the food services in the community and she’s thankful everyone worked together to meet the needs of its students.

“We consider it an honor to provide the service for the community,” Ashford said. “We don’t do it for recognition. When people acknowledge the work that goes into it it’s very heartwarming.”

Wednesday was the last day the district would deliver meals for the rest of this school year.