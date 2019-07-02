Fireworks show in Union County canceled, residents say they are disappointed

PARKERS CHAPEL, Arkansas (07/02/19) — A popular fireworks show in Union County has been canceled.

“I was bummed because we had a party planned for the backyard to watch the fireworks show.” Amberle Wood said.

Wood has watched the fireworks show put on by the Forth family for the past three years. For almost a decade now, the Forth’s have been giving the entire county a place to end the Fourth of July night.

The show started off as an evening with family and friends in the Forth’s backyard and expanded to the Parker’s Chapel Football Stadium.

The couple moved away a few years ago and worked with community members to put on the show remotely. This year, miscommunication and procrastination is sending residents elsewhere.

“It is devastating that people have to actually go out of town to see a fireworks show if they want,” Wood said.

The show included more than just fireworks. There was a whole pre-show of games, food and a tribute to veterans and soldiers which the Project South Military Ministries was in charge of.

Next year, Project South will be leading the project with help from a member of the Forth Family.

“We will be back with the fireworks show with more vendors, more activities for the kids and a bigger pre-show,” Richard Dunlap said.