Fire crews battle chicken house fire in southern Arkansas
MILO, Ark. (5/24/2019) According to @Searkweather on Twitter, firefighters from multiple fire departments in south Arkansas spent part of Friday battling a large fire in a chicken house in Milo, Arkansas behind the Triple M Farms.
There are no reports of injuries.
@AndyMPederson @KATVNICK @THV11 Breaking News a chicken house is on fire Behind Triple M farms in Milo Ark. FD’s on scene are Milo Ark FD, West Crossett Ark, Fountain Hill Ark FD, Hamburg Ark FD pic.twitter.com/5FfER6Hkal— South Ark Weather (@searkweather) May 25, 2019
At this time, there is word on what caused the fire.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
