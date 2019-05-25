Arkansas News

Fire crews battle chicken house fire in southern Arkansas

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

MILO, Ark. (5/24/2019) According to @Searkweather on Twitter, firefighters from multiple fire departments in south Arkansas spent part of Friday battling a large fire in a chicken house in Milo, Arkansas behind the Triple M Farms.

There are no reports of injuries.

At this time, there is word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News