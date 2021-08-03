Finance office: Arkansas starts fiscal year above forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has started its fiscal year with revenue coming in $39.2 million above forecast.

The Department of Finance and Administration said the state’s net available revenue in July totaled nearly $515 million.

The revenue came in about $151 million below the same month last year, but officials said that comparison was skewed because the income tax filing deadline last year was delayed to July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s fiscal year began July 1. Arkansas ended its previous fiscal year with a nearly $1 billion surplus.