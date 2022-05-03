LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has built up a surplus of nearly $1 billion for the fiscal year more quickly than expected.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year, which began July 1. totals $6.1 billion.

That’s $987.9 million more than forecast and $736 million higher than at the same point last year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month said he was considering calling a special session to look at uses for the surplus after finance officials said they expected it to hit $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year.