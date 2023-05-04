LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays beginning May 7.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers would remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Small Business Administration and other state and local agencies will remain at all centers.
Three centers are in Pulaski County, with another in Cross County.
PULASKI COUNTY
- West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72204
- North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
- 1st United Methodist
308 W. Main St.
Jacksonville, AR 72076
CROSS COUNTY
- Ridgeview Church
999 US Hwy 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
FEMA officials said the fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is at the DisasterAssistance.gov website or by calling 800-621-3362. Phone service is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekly.
FEMA Region 6 also operates an information website on its March 31 Arkansas tornadoes response. The agency also posts information on its Facebook page and Twitter.