LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new state House districts after the Justice Department said it wouldn’t intervene in the case. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky on Tuesday followed through on his promise to dismiss the case shortly after the DOJ said it wouldn’t join the case as a plaintiff.

Rudofsky last week said he was prepared to toss the case, but gave DOJ five days to intervene as a plaintiff. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP filed the lawsuit, which argued the redistricting plan diluted the influence of Black voters