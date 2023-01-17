FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Joshua Duggar’s appeal of his child pornography conviction.

Duggar, 34, a former reality TV personality, was convicted on a pair of child pornography charges in 2021 and was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by a supervised release term of 20 years in federal court in Fayetteville in May 2022. The defense has maintained Duggar’s innocence and filed a federal appeal shortly after sentencing.

On January 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis scheduled a hearing of oral arguments in the case for Thursday, February 16. The hearing would include Judges Lavenski R. Smith, David R. Stras and Jonathan A. Kobes, according to court documents, and an attached schedule indicates that all hearings from February 13-17 will be held at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

The court noted that all attorneys involved in the case must file an oral argument response form. It also provided notice to both sides that “counsel may not waive oral argument without prior leave of court” and that “only one attorney is permitted to present the argument for a party.”

That same document of information stated that each side will be allotted 20 minutes for oral arguments. Duggar’s case is docketed as the first of the day, with a scheduled start time of 9 a.m.

On December 27, 2022, Duggar’s defense team responded to a prosecution brief stating that his appeal claims “uniformly lack merit” by alleging that the district court “violated Duggar’s right to present a complete defense” due to its rulings during his trial. Duggar is currently serving his federal prison sentence at FCI Seagoville outside of Dallas.