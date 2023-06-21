LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal crime statistics show Arkansas has recently seen some of the highest rates of violent and property crime in the United States.

USA Facts used data from the Federal Bureau of Investigations to show the rate of violent crime in Arkansas was 709 per 100,000 state residents, ranking it higher than any other state in the nation.

Nationally, the data showed that south and western states had the highest violent crime rates, while states in the northeast, including New York, had the lowest. The national violent crime rate lowered by 1.7% from 2020 to 2021.

Property crime data fared only slightly better for the Natural State, ranking fifth nationally with 2,647 crimes per 100,000 people, just below Louisiana. Colorado had the highest property crime rate at 3,135 incidents.

This high ranking in the property crime rate came despite Arkansas seeing a 43% drop in that area between 1991 to 2020, a trend seen across the country.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont saw the lowest rate for violent crime with 186 incidents per 100,000 residents, while Alaska had the lowest of property crime with 1,151 per 100,000 people.

These rankings are set from the 2021 figures, the latest data available by the bureau. The numbers for Arkansas may actually go higher, though, as the FBI noted that the 2021 numbers were lower due to some agencies in the state not yet turning in statistics.

The statistics are derived from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System. The system is made up of reports voluntarily submitted to the FBI by participating law enforcement agencies.

The agency’s data explorer shows 292 Arkansas law enforcement agencies are submitting data to the program. According to the FBI, Arkansas was one of 43 states with statistically reliable data.