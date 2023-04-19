HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Federal and county law enforcement agencies are conducting a series of operations in Hot Spring County on Wednesday.

An FBI Little Rock office spokesperson confirmed agents are currently conducting a series of “court-authorized law enforcement operations” in the county. The spokesperson would not confirm the number of agents involved or the purpose of the operations.

A statement on the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office website said they, along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were conducting operations “at multiple locations.”

Both the FBI spokesperson and the Sheriff’s office said there was no threat to public safety and no further information was available.