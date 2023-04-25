LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Fayetteville man will spend his next 30 years in federal prison after sentencing Tuesday in Little Rock.

Steve Luckett was sentenced after an October 2020 investigation by Fayetteville police about the 38-year-old molesting five children while he was in Little Rock. Police interviewed victims who told them they had been molested multiple times over several years, at times taking photos or videos of the children.

One minor girl told police Luckett began molesting her when she was 6 years old and continued until she was 13.

Investigators said they seized Luckett’s cell phone, and he admitted having a video on it of him sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Luckett also admitted to police investigators that he had assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

A later search of the phone found numerous pictures and videos of child pornography, officials said.

Monday’s sentencing came after Luckett pleaded guilty in December 2022. After Luckett serves his 30-year sentence, Judge Lee P. Rudofsky ordered lifetime supervised release.

No parole exists in the federal prison system.