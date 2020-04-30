Fatal crash in Bradley County claims lives of two juveniles

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. — A Thursday morning crash in Bradley County, Arkansas has claimed the lives of two juveniles.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just after 1 AM Thursday near Adams Singer Cemetery on U.S. Highway 63 South.

A 2009 Chevy Malibu, driven by 18-year-old Katelyn Johnson of Warren, was heading south along Highway 63. At the same time, a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling north along Highway 63 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Malibu head-on.

Police say that the Civic’s driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been taken to the Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Johnson was injured during the crash and taken to the Bradley County Medical Center for treatment.

According to the crash report, the Civic’s driver and passenger were both minors. Their names and ages have not been released.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: