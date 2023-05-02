FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Farmington third-grade teacher is now Miss Arkansas.

Mackenzie Hinderberger teaches at Bob Folsom Elementary School. She was named Miss Arkansas on April 30.

She talked about how it felt to have her students and the school district supporting her through this process.

“They were over the moon. They sent me good luck videos and messages and just watching their reaction made it all worth it,” Hinderberger said. “I truly feel so loved and so blessed to be from the town of Farmington and work in a school district that is so supportive of their teachers in all endeavors not just inside the classroom walls.”

Hinderberger will head to the Miss USA Pageant to represent the state.