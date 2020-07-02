Family of Hazel Fulgham reflects on her 105 years of life

HAMBURG, Ark. (7/2/20) — 105 years of life is a lot to celebrate and for one family in Hamburg they wanted to make sure it was one to remember though they didn’t it would be the last.

Hazel Fulgham’s family celebrates her birthday each year. During the pandemic, they knew they had to get creative especially since she was turning 105 years old.

So, they followed the trend and did a drive through parade at Stonegate Villa Rehabilitation Facility in Crossett.

“It was really special that all of her family that’s in this area could come down on that Sunday afternoon,” Fulgham’s daughter, Christie Wright said.

Fulgham battled with dementia and her family was forced to put her in a nursing home because of growing concern for her health which eventually declined especially during the months she was away from her family because of restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“Her family was everything to her. She was all about family,” Wright said. “I think it meant a lot to her. I think she held on for that very reason.”

Wright had planned on putting her mother in hospice care Wednesday because Fulgham stopped eating and her condition wasn’t getting any better but she died peacefully in her sleep that morning, three days after being celebrating her birthday with family and one day after officially turning 105.





Wright knew it would be her mother’s last birthday but she didn’t know that would also be some of the last moments her mother would would spend on this earth.

In Fulgham’s century of life, she made it through some of the toughest world events like the Spanish flu, the Great Depression, World II, Vietnam and so much more.

She also persevered through life events after having to drop out of school in the 7th grade because she had to help support the family.

Even as she grew older, she always put her family first. With two living children and three deceased children, she had a large family that adored her. There were 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.

She was known to many as being adventurous and dutiful and she was one that couldn’t be slowed down. Her love for her family and faith kept her going. She excelled at many things like sewing and quilting. Each of her masterpieces were stitched with love.

Rebecca Leonard, Fulgham’s granddaughter, recalled a time where her grandmother made just about every formal dress she needed.

Out of all of her accomplishments and talents, the one thing Fulgham definitely couldn’t be beat at was in a game of dominoes.

“She loved to play dominos. and she was very competitive,” Leonard said. “She would beat the pants right off of you. Yes, she would,” Wright commented.

The family says it’s the laughter and stories like those and more that they will hold dearly and for generations to come. Fulgham will be laid to rest Saturday in the Hamburg Cemetery.