Family gathers to celebrate the birthday of double homicide victim, Braydon Ponder, he would’ve turned 5 years old today

CAMDEN, Ark. (1/10/19) — Family and friends came together today to remember the life of a young boy who was murdered last year. Today would’ve been his 5th birthday.

“You’ll be forever in my heart and in my memories,” Braydon’s stepmother, Caitlyn Marie said. “I know you’re in a beautiful place.”

It’s been nearly 7 months since Braydon and his 20-year old mother, Alyssa Cannon were brutally murdered in their Camden home.

The family celebrated his 5th birthday without him at the Timothy Church Park. They wore blue t-shirts with a picture of him and words engraved that said “Life is not forever but love is.”

Braydon’s family on both his mom and dad’s side filled the park with balloons raised to the sky. As they released them, they looked up in hopes that the nearing to this tragedy is coming to an end.

“The more time goes by the more hope I lose hope. I try not to,” Angela Cannon said. “I miss them so much.”

The suspect, Jory Worthen is still on the loose. The man arrested for helping him get away was released from jail yesterday.

“He pled guilty to hindering apprehension and prosecution, pled guilty to giving him money and a weapon but he got 5 years probation and walked out yesterday,” she said. “It’s wrong. It’s really wrong.

There is still a $7,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest.