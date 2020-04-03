Family and friends surprise El Dorado teen with a birthday parade

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/02/20) — It may not have been an ideal Sweet 16 but the family and friends of Bella Hubbard made sure it was one to remember.

“I heard the honking and I automatically said ‘mama what’d you do’ and I came outside and saw all of my friends,” Hubbard said.

Bella’s closests friends were seen driving down the road, honking their horns, waving and bearing gifts. Bella said she was shocked yet happy to see her friends.

“I was really excited to see there faces because I haven’t seen any of them,” she said.

Schools have been closed for the last three weeks due to the coronavirus. Bella and her friends haven’t seen each other since.

They’re all trying to cope with this new normal. Having an opprunity to see each other even if it was just for a little brought smiles to each of their faces, especially Bella’s.

“We knew that she was looking forward to her 16th birthday like most kids and when I realized we weren’t going to do anything special I thought that we needed to try to be creative,” McVay said.

Their original plan was to go to the lake and invite some of her friends. Despite the change in plans, Bella says her unexpected surprise was just what she needed.