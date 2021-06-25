Extra $300 in unemployment benefits ends Saturday, Staffing agency offers tips for anyone reentering job market

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/25/21- The $300 extra weekly unemployment benefits distributed during the pandemic are set to end tomorrow for Arkansans.

Manpower Staffing Agency in El Dorado says its office is seeing more people come in as people know the benefits are coming to an end.

“This weekend would be a really good time to make sure your resume is updated,” Brandi Camp, Branch Manager at Manpower Staffing Agency said.

Arkansas one of several states to cut off that assistance before the program federal expires in September. Governor Hutchinson has said this benefit has served its purpose and now it’s time to get everyone back to work.

“It’s an employees market right now,” Camp said. “There are tons of drop right now. You may have to accept ones you don’t like at first.”

But before you submit your resume, there are some things you should keep in mind first.

“You need to make sure the information you’re putting out there is accurate,” she said.

“Your phone is number is on there, your information is up to date and your employment history because we know you’re out there because you’re applying to our jobs and it’s frustrating if we can’t connect with you because you have a need and we have a need. Our entire existence is to connect those two needs but if you’re not giving us a way to contact you, we can’t.”

There are positions in industrial, retail, hospitality, healthcare and other industries across El Dorado that are hiring right now.

Contact Manpower Staffing Agency if you’re looking for a job or need help writing your resume.