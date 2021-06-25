Explainer: Will Arkansas do enough to limit evictions?

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of July, creating uncertainty for many renters in Arkansas.

The state has set aside $173 million in federal funds for rental assistance, but so far only about $251,000 of that money has been spent.

Advocates say one issue is that some landlords won’t take rental assistance payments. A surge in evictions and homelessness is possible once the moratorium ends, but it’s unclear what the scale will be.

Housing advocates say Arkansas has a shortage of rental homes available to low-income households.