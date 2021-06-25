Explainer: Will Arkansas do enough to limit evictions?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of July, creating uncertainty for many renters in Arkansas.
The state has set aside $173 million in federal funds for rental assistance, but so far only about $251,000 of that money has been spent.
Advocates say one issue is that some landlords won’t take rental assistance payments. A surge in evictions and homelessness is possible once the moratorium ends, but it’s unclear what the scale will be.
Housing advocates say Arkansas has a shortage of rental homes available to low-income households.