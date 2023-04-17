An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas residents in tornado-impacted areas received good news when their state tax deadline was extended Monday.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order extending the state tax deadline for residents of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties. The three counties were declared disaster areas after the March 31 tornadoes crossed the state.

The order changes the state tax deadlines for residents of the three counties from April 18 to July 31. It removes the requirement for a written request for a July 31 filing extension.

The executive order applies to individual taxpayers and businesses. It includes relief for estimated payments due between March 31 and July 31.

Residents of the three counties also have the fee waived for replacement driver’s licenses or identification card.

The order also waives fees for title processing in the three counties and interest and penalties for late vehicle registration.

The executive order remains in effect until July 31.

The IRS had previously extended its tax deadline for residents of the three counties until July 31. This change requires anyone requesting an extension to call the IRS at 866-562-5227.