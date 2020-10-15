EXCLUSIVE: Governor Asa Hutchinson discusses state’s COVID-19 response, pandemic’s impact on Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In an exclusive interview, Governor Asa Hutchinson joins KARK’s Laura Monteverdi Thursday to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted the state, his thoughts on the state’s response, and his thoughts on the upcoming flu season in addition to the ongoing pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting there are 95,246 total COVID-19 cases and 1,634 total deaths.

According to the ADH website, the total COVID-19 cases are comprised of 90,235 confirmed cases and 5,011 probable cases.

The total deaths include 1,484 deaths among confirmed cases and 150 deaths among probable cases.

You can watch the full exclusive interview above.

