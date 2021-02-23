Excalibur Family Fun Center opens for business in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — For years, folks in El Dorado have been asking for a fun place to go and their request has finally been granted.

Excalibur Family Fun Center just opened up in the town today. The new venue features an array of fun activities including virtual reality games, laser tag, indoor playground and arcade games.





















Many say this is a win for El Dorado since most people have had to travel far for fun.

“I can say I won’t be in the house bored. I’m 20 years old but I act like a child still so I’m going to be here with the kids,” Dasia Brown said.

Excalibur will open during the weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the weekends until 11 p.m.

Visit their website for more information: Excalibur Family Entertainment Center (excaliburark.com)