Excalibur Family Entertainment Center coming to El Dorado, Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ar. — Families in Union County will have a new place to play this fall when Excalibur Family Fun Center opens the doors to their new El Dorado location.

On Tuesday, El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer announced on a Facebook live video that Excalibur is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

According to Excalibur’s website, the new facility will be located at 1900 North West Avenue. This location was previously a Walgreen’s.

