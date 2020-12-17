Ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee confirms he’s moving back to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Gov. Mike Huckabee says he’s moving back to Arkansas and is selling his Florida home.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Huckabee said he plans to live in his residence in Little Rock but will “consolidate everything to a new property later.”

He and his wife are selling their six-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom beachside property, valued at nearly $7.2 million.

Huckabe, who served as governor from 1996 to 2007, the longest-serving Republican governor in Arkansas history, said family was the reason for the move.

He said he plans to continue to host a program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network and appear as a Fox News political analyst.