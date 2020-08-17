‘Every one of you has a seat at my table,’ New mayor of Crossett sworn in as the city’s first female leader

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The new mayor of Crossett has been sworn into office now becoming the city’s first female mayor.

Mayor Crystal Marshall will soon join the wall of leaders that have been the top decision makers for the city of Crossett. Right now though, her eyes are set on continuing the work that fell in her lap.

“There’s much work to be done but I think we all have a hopeful heart and I think we all are excited about our future together,” she said.

She previously served as the interim mayor for four months after the sudden passing of the late Mayor Scott McCormick. He served an unprecedented five terms.

Mayor Marshall worked closely with him as a city council member during the last three years of his leadership.

As she begins to take on the official role of mayor, she and her team will continue working on cleaning up the town, its buildings, parks and other amenities which is her top priority.

So far, the city owned parking lot behind city hall has been repaired. There have been improvements made to the ball park on 6th Avenue with more improvements to come.

The city is also working on cleaning up the zoo which sits vacant so they can determine next steps for that property.

One thing is for sure, she hopes the city can just simply complete tasks.

“We’re definitely very focused on improving our efficiency and just maximizing our output for Crossett,” she said. “Hopefully everyone has seen what we’ve managed to get cleaned up in Crossett but there’s a lot more on the horizon. We’re just trying to pick up projects that have been somewhat dormant for years.”

Infrastructure improvements is also a big part of her list with hopes to attract more industry.

“We’re also working very diligently on the wastewater project east of town. That’s going to be a slow long process and we’re working on getting that done,” she said.

“We’re also looking to apply to as many grants. We’re finalizing our rural broadband internet grant and looking for all grant opportunities.”

She’s also hoping to do something with the kids to introduce them to the ins and outs of the city.

“We’re working with the school district on an ambassador program. We’re a little behind due to covid-19,” she said. “That will be a program to bridge the gap between the children of Crossett and city government. We hope to start that this year.”

During her campaign for mayor, many people approached her about drivers speeding in neighborhoods of which she will look into to determine the best option to solve that problem.

She said she’s committed to the citizens and working with other city leaders. Most importantly, she would like for the public to be a part of that process.

“Come see me I want to work with every single one of you. Every one of you has a seat at my table and I truly believe that together we can do so much.”

Mayor Marshall invites everyone to attend city council meetings to be aware of what decisions are being made.

The meeting are held each third Monday of every month at the public library. Budget meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and city council meetings follow at begin at 6 p.m.

