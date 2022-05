EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– El Dorado kicks off the first weekend in May by offering residents numerous community activity and engagement.

Saturday:

Mayhaw Festival kicked off at 7 AM with breakfast, local vendors, and a car show!







Photos from Mayhaw Festival 2022

Sunday:

J2 Rodeo presents El Dorado’s 2nd annual Boomtown Rodeo Bash May 6th through 8th.

The rodeo’s final night will kick off Sunday April 7th at 7 PM.