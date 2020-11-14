Lake Village man shot and killed Thursday, search continues for suspect

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The search continues for a man accused of killing another man in Eudora Thursday afternoon.

Multiple agencies including investigators with the Eudora Police Department, Chicot County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police have spent the last 24 hours searching for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Cordera Jackson, 33, of Lake Village.

Cordera Jackson, 33, shooting victim

A group of Investigators spent the morning until about noon searching for the suspect around his home which is also where the shooting occured.

There is a wooded area behind the home which is where the suspect fled following the shooting, according to police.

Officers initially received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Roosevelt Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Relatives of the suspect say Jackson was in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old female who lives in the same residence as the suspect.

The suspect witnessed the alleged altercation and itervened. Moments later is when shots were fired.

Jackson’s body was found in front of a neighbor’s home and was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died about two hours later.

According to Thomas Deen, Prosecuting Attorney for the 10th Judicial District, Jackson was shot “repeatedly”.

Authorities spent the day scattered around the city of Eudora.

The suspect hasn’t been identified and is considered armed with a gun. If you see anything or hear anything that may be suspicious, call the Eudora Police Department or the Arkansas State Police.

