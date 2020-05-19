Eudora Grill & Chill forced to raise prices because of coronavirus

EUDORA, Ark. (05/18/20) — Grocery store prices are on the rise because of the coronavirus which means some local restaurants might be forced to charge you for your meal.

Virus related production stoppages at meatpacking plants have caused meat costs to surge in recent weeks.

Avery Terry, owner of Eudora’s Grill and Chill just started feeling the heat. He’s seen ground beef prices more than double, calling it a drastic change.

He went from paying roughly $25 for a pack of beef to now paying almost $60. Recently, he ran into an even bigger problem.

“When I did my routine order for the week, no ground beef period,” Terry said.

The rapid rise in prices and meat shortages have forced Terry to take matters into his own hands, raising his own menu prices.

Some pork and ground beef food items are a dollar more. Terry only had two options and that was to either raise the prices or stop serving the food items.

“We’re in a low income area when I went up in our prices they ordered it and didn’t pick it up. They couldn’t deal with the prices.”

Terry said this is only temporary and related to the covid19 pandemic.

“Just bear with us,” he said.